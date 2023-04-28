Softball: Troup opens playoff series by shutting out New Diana 3-0

MARSHALL - Troup defeated New Diana 3-0 in Game 1 of a Class 3A, Region II, Bi-district best-of-3 series that took place at Marshall High School on Friday night.
Taylor Gillispie went the distance in the circle to earn the win. She scatter four hits, struck out 15 and walked one.
Gillispie and Sydnie Dickey sparked the Lady Tigers (20-8-1) by collecting two hits apiece and driving in a run each.
Troup and New Diana (16-12) will return to Marshall on Saturday afternoon. Game 2 is set to get u der way at 2 p.m., and should a third game be needed, it will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
The Troup-New Diana series winner will take on either Winnsboro or Redwater in the Area round late next week.
