TROUP - The Troup Lady Tigers will oppose the Queen City Bulldogs in a Region II Quarterfinal series that is scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. Thursday at East Texas Baptist University's Taylor Field.
Game 2, which will also be played at ETBU, is scheduled to get un der way at 6 p.m. on Friday evening.
If a third game is necessary, it will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Marshall High School.
Troup will bring a 23-9-1 record into the series. The Bulldogs are 27-8-1.
The Lady Tigers won its Area series over Winnsboro, 2-1, while Queen City swept White Oak in Area play.
