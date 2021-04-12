Softball: Troup roughs up Jefferson to stay undefeated in district

Karsyn Williamson, right, of Troup, slides into third base ahead of the throw on Friday during a District 16-3A game against Jefferson. Troup remained perfect in conference play by taking a 15-0 win.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

TROUP — Bailey Blanton clubbed a home run and a double and Hailee Priest threw a complete game (four innings, mercy rule) in Troup's dominating, 15-0, victory over visiting Jefferson on Friday afternoon in Troup.

The No.4-ranked Lady Tigers (18-2, 11-0) are all set for what looks to be a huge showdown with second-place West Rusk at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Troup.

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Raiders by one run in a nine-inning affair when the two clubs met in New London in mid March.

In addition to Blanton going yard, she also laced a double and drove in three runs.

Sarah Neel stroked a triple and drove in three runs for the winners, while Tara Wells singled and had two RBI.

Jessie Minnix, Lindsay Davis and Maggie Griffin each had a base hit for the Lady Tigers.

Priest improved to 4-0 on the year after collecting the win in the circle. She struck out four and didn't walk anyone.

