TROUP - Troup won its second District 16-3A game in the past 48 hours on Tuesday night in Troup by creaming Jefferson, 17-0 ( 2.5 innings, run rule)
The Lady Tigers now sport a 13-5, 4-0 record, while the Lady Bulldogs slipped to 2-7, 1-3.
Troup sent 12 runners across the plate in the bottom of the second segment.
Taylor Gillispie, a freshman, belted two home runs, doubled and had three runs batted in to spark the Lady Tigers, who had six players finish with a multi-hit game.
LIndsay Davis went 4-4, with a double and an RBI while Tara Wells had two hits, which featured a double, and two RBI.
Sarah Neel forged out a double and a single and drove in three runs, with Jessie Minnix going 2-2, with an RBI.
Belting a triple and a single and driving a run in to score was Bailey Blanton.
Haylee Priest doubled and tallied two RBI.
Priest and Gillispie combined efforts to toss the no-hit shutout. Priest fanned one in one inning of work while Gillispie struck out four Jefferson batters in two innings of duty in the circle.
