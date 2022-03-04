Softball: Troup scores 3 in the 6th to get past Henderson

HALLSVILLE - Trailing 1-0, Troup plate three runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat Henderson, 3-1, in opening day play in the Hallsville Tournament on Thursday.
Lindsay Davis got the Lady Tigers started in the decisive frame by executing a sacrifice bunt that scored Troup's first run of the afternoon.
Bailey Blanton stroked a triple for Group, with Tara Wells and Maddy Griffin collecting base hits.
Taylor Gillispie drove in one of the Lady Tiger runs.
Davis went the distance in the circle to record the win. She gave up one unearned run on one hit and fanned 10, while not walking a batter.
The Hallsville Tournament runs through Saturday.
