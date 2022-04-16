Softball: Troup slams Arp: Priest, Davis, Spencer, Dickey hit home runs

Emory Cover of Troup jets to first base after striking on of two base hits that she accounted for in her team's 15-0 win over Arp on Friday. The game was played in Arp. Troup now stands 20-7, 11-2.

ARP - Four members of the Troup High School softball team blasted home runs in a 15-0 win over rival Arp on Friday in Arp.

Troup batters racked up 15 hits in the game, which featured a 10-run seventh inning for the visitors.

Haylie Priest led the way with four hits, which included a home run and a double. The senior also drove in four runs.

Lindsay Davis went deep and also drover in four runs, while Sydnie Dickey homered and drove in a pair of runs.

MaKayla Spencer ripped a round tripper as well.

Other offensive leaders for Troup included Taylor Gillispie (three hits, including a double), Bailey Blanton (triple, double) and Emory Cover (two hits).

Troup's ace, Davis, pitched a complete game and struck out 19 Arp batters, giving the McNeese State University signee 36 strike outs for the week.

The right-hander help Arp to two hits.

Troup (20-7, 11-2) will wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday by hosting Elysian Fields.

Arp dropped to 6-17, 5-8 with the defeat.

