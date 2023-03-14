MALAKOFF - It was a busy Monday for the Troup Lady Tigers.
Troup traveled to Malakoff for a pair of non-district outings and returned home with an 8-3 victory over Cross Roads and a 4-2 (8 innings) loss to Malakoff.
Troup (11-6-1, 3-0) will return to District 16-3A play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday by entertaining Elysian Fields.
Lady Tiger sophomore Taylor Gillispie added a total of 30 strike outs to her season total in the two game.
Troup 8, Cross Roads 3
Gillispie and Bailey Blanton each went 3-4 at the plate to pace the Lady Tigers to an 8-3 win over Cross Roads (4-5).
Gillispie jacked a home run in the fourth inning and drove in three runs in the game while Sydnie Dickey went yard in the third. Dickey had two RBI.
Blanton churned out three doubles for the Lady Tigers and drove in a run.
Gillispie pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher. She gave up two earned runs on four hits, struck out 12 and walked three.
Malakoff 4, Troup 3 (8 inn.)
Troup and Malakoff needed an extra frame to determine a winner on Monday night. Remi McGuffey's 2-run walk-off home run in the eight gave the home team the 4-2 decision.
Gillispie pitched 7.2 frames and allowed four earned runs off of six hits. She fanned 18 and walked one.
She also belted a solo home run.
MaKayla Spencer went 2-4 for Troup and London Driggers drove in a run.
