Softball: Troup teams play on in TTA state tournaments

Texas Teenage Softball Association state tournament continued to take place on Tuesday at various venues, with several area teams managing to stay alive.
The Troup Shockwave (15U) downed the Edgewood Adrenaline to move to 2-0 in tourney play. Troup has a date with Valley Mills-McAdams at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
The 15U tourney is being held in Athens.
In Clifton, both the Rusk Lady Eagles and the Rusk Aggies saw their respective seasons come to an end in the 12U tourney, after losing to the Crockett Rampage in elimination contests.
The Rusk Sassy Sluggers are now 2-0 in 8U coach pitch tourney play, after collecting wins over the Lexington Eagles and the Frost Lady Polar Bears.
The Sassy Sluggers will be back on the diamond in Belton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to face the Belton Knockouts.
In the same event, Alto's Stingers will take on the Athens Pumas at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. If Alto wins they will play Lexington at 5:30 p.m.
China Spring is hosting the 17-team 6U T-Ball state tourney.
After beating Valley Mills on Monday, the Troup Patriots lost to a strong China Spring Diamond Darlings outfit on Tuesday.
The Patriots, who came into the tourney undefeated, are slated to test Bosqueville-Minnix at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Alto Tiny Tots saw their season draw to a close in the tourney, following a loss to Mart-Pharis on Tuesday.
