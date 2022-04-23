Softball: Troup to face Ore City in bi-district series

TROUP - Playoff time for the Troup Lady Tiger softball team is just around the corner.
The Lady Tigers (21-7) are the second-place team out of District 16-3A.
They will be taking on Ore City (10-15), the third place team from District 15-3A, in a best-of-3 series that will get under way at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, and if a third game is needed it will be played thirty minutes after the conclusion of Game 2, at Spring Hill.
The Lady Tigers will be the visitors on Thursday and will occupy the first base dugout.
Troup is led by pitcher Lindsay Davis, a senior. Davis will bring a 17-4 record and an earned run average of 0.26 into the post season. She has walked 30 batters and has fanned 254 in 108.1 innings of work this season.
Davis has signed with McNeese State University (Lake Charles, La.) of the Southland Conference.
The winner of the Troup-Ore City series will face either Harmony or Atlanta in the area round late next week.
The Lady Rebels finished behind Hughes Springs and White Oak in district.
