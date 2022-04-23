Softball: Troup tunes up for playoffs by defeating Lindale, 5-4

LINDALE - The Troup Lady Tigers appear to be in post-season form after polishing off Lindale, 5-4, in Lindale in a warm-up affair on Friday.
The Lady Tigers (22-7) scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth, added another run in the seventh, with the Lady Eagles plating a lone run in the home half of the seventh.
Lindsay Davis picked up the complete game win in the circle for Troup. She gave up four runs (all unearned) on three hits, struck out 17 and didn't walk anyone.
Payton Wells and Bailey Blanton each blasted a triple and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
Maddy Griffin clubbed a double and had three RBI in the contest.
Troup had a total of six hits in the game which saw Davis, Taylor Gillispie and Sydnie Dickey add a base hit apiece.
Lindale's record slipped to 15-12 following the loss.
