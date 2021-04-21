ELYSIAN FIELDS — Troup's Lady Tigers put a bow on an undefeated district season by blanking Elysian Fields, 7-0, on the road on Tuesday night.
The third-ranked Lady Tigers (22-2, 14-0) will play New Diana in the Class 3A, Region II, bi-district round, late next week (details to be announced).
Lindsay Davis allowed just one hit and struck out 20 to earn the victory in the circle for the Lady Tigers. Davis pitched a complete game.
Davis moved to 18-2 and lowered her earned run average to 0.34 with the win. In 104.1 innings of work she has struck out 263 batters and walked 18.
Davis and Jessie Minnix had two hits each, with one of Davis' hits being a double.
Bailey Blanton jacked a home run in the fourth inning and had three RBI in the game. The freshman ended the regular campaign with a team-leading seven home runs and 38 RBI.
Sarah Neel added a double for Troup, who collected a total of eight hits in the game.
Elysian Fields (14-10, 9-5) finished in third place in the District 16-3A standings.
