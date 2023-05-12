Softball: Troup's season ends with 3-0 loss to Queen City

MARSHALL - For the second-straight evening Queen City blanked Troup in a Class 3A, Region II quarterfinal game.
The Lady Bulldogs put a bow on the series by defeatein g the Lady Tigers 3-0.
Queen City (29-8-1) will advance to play the winner of the Whitesboro/Prairieland series in the regional semi-final round next week.
Troup finishes with a 23-11-1 worksheet.
A Mallory Stringer double that went into the gap in left center brought Trinity Oden in to score from first base, which turned out to be the winning run. Oden's hit came with two outs in the first inning.
Oden also ripped a solo home run to lead off the sixth for the Lady Bulldogs. She went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Stringer also went 2-3, with both of her hits being doubles. She also drove in a run.
Taylor Gillispie went the distance in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She gave up three runs, all earned, off of seven hits, struck out four and walked a pair.
Trinity Oden held the Lady Tigers to three hits in the game. She struck out nine and didn't walk anyone.
Oden, a southpaw, also was the winning pitcher in Thursday's game.
Gillispie, Karsyn Williamson and Tara Wells punched out singles for the Lady Tigers.
Troup loses just two starters - Wells and Williamson - to graduation, hence the Lady Tigers should be a playoff contender again next season.
Williamson made a fantastic play defensively from center field. After catching a pop fly with no outs in the fifth, Williams rocketed the ball to Makayla Spencer at third base to nab a Lady Bulldog who was trying to advance to third on the play, which prevented Queen City from scoring in the frame.
Both games of the series were played at East Texas Baptist University's Taylor Field.
