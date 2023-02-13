Softball: Tyler Legacy wins big over JHS on opening night

TYLER - Tyler Legacy shutout Jacksonville, 6-0, on Friday evening in Tyler in what was the season opener for both clubs.
Lady Raider pitcher Sara Eckert worked 6.1 innings of shutout softball and allowed just two hit to collect the win in the circle. She struck out 14 Jacksonville hitters and walked three.
Hannah Gonzalez went 2-3 at the plate for the Maidens. Claire Gill and Jasmine Gallegos had base hits for Jacksonville.
Gonzalez pitched five innings and gave up all of the Lady Raider runs; five of which were earned. She surrendered five hits, walked eight and struck out seven in her first varsity start.
Gallego pitched the final frame for Jacksonville and didn't allow a hit or a run.
Legacy's Mallory Kniffen went 2-4, with a double and two RBI.
