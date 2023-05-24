TYLER - NCAA Division II World Series action for the University of Texas Tyler will get under way at 10 a.m. (local time) Thursday when the Patriots take on Cal State San Marcos at Frost Field in Chattanooga, Tenn.
UT Tyler (59-4) is the tournament's top seed while Cal State San Marcos (32-19), who upset Concordia University Irvine in the NCAA West Regional, is seeded eighth.
The Patriots, who also made it to the World Series last season before falling to Rogers State, the eventual national champion, are on a 39-game winning streak.
Of keen local interest is the Patriots' standout pitcher, junior Tatum Goff, a Rusk High School product, who will bring a 39-0 record into the World Series.
Goff sports a 1.39 earned run average and has held opposing batters to a .181 batting average.
In 43 games, she has racked up 14 shutouts and 21 complete games. Goff has struck out 223 batters and has given up 63 walks in 237.1 innings pitched.
A UT Tyler win on Thursday would send the Patriots into a winner's bracket game against either Wilmington (Del.), the No. 4 seed, or the fifth seed, Nova Southeastern (Fla.) on Friday.
Other World series teams include Central Oklahoma, North Georgia, East Stroudsburg (Pa.) and Grand Valley (Mich.) State.
The World Series is scheduled to run through Wednesday.
