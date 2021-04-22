Softball: Whitaker launches a HR in Longhorns' win over Texas State

AUSTIN — Texas' Jordyn Whitaker drove the ball over the wall in left-center at McCombs Field in the fourth inning on Wednesday night to help lift the Texas Longhorns to a 5-4 triumph over Texas State.
Whitaker, who got the start in right field on Wednesday, is a true freshman and graduate of Jacksonville High School.
Whitaker went 1-2 at the plate and walked once.
No. 9-ranked Texas moved to 32-6, 6-3 in Big XII play, with the non-conference win.
Texas State has a record of 27-9.
The Bobcats scored both of its runs in the final-two frames.
Whitaker is hitting .390 (19-50) and has three home runs and 14 RBI. She has played in 29 games and has made 20 starts.
On Wednesday Whitaker got the start in right field.
Texas is scheduled to return to Big XII play at 6 p.m. on Friday night by hosting Kansas for the first of three games in as many days,
