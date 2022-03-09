MABANK - Mabank logged a non-district victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday night by taking a 12-0 decision over the visiting Maidens.
The game was called after four-and-a-half innings due to the run rule.
Maiden lead-off hitter Claire Gill had two hits, including a double, and Jasmine Gallegos doubled in two official trips to the plate.
Chesni Speaker stroked a base hit for the Maidens (1-9-1).
Mabank batters forged out nine hits off of two Jacksonville pitchers.
The Lady Panthers moved to 6-3 with the win.
