Whitehouse scored 20-unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away from Jacksonville early in a non-district game that was played at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
The Wildcats, who improved to 2-0 with the win, won by a final score of 54-21.
After Whitehouse had scored its second touchdown of the night to move ahead 13-7 with seven ticks left in the opening stanza, Jwaylon Kennedy fumbled on the ensuing kick off, with Whitehouse’s Maddox Gray recovering.
The Wildcats needed just four plays to extend their lead to 20-7 following a 6-yard touchdown run by Mikevic Hall.
Lightning struck in the same place twice when Koda Canady of Jacksonville coughed up the ball on the next Whitehouse kickoff.
The 'Cats set up shop at the Tribe 36 and on the fifth play of the march Wildcat quarterback Josh Green hurled a pass to DeCarlton Wilson from 16-yards out that made the score 26-7, following the PAT by Beaux Benson.
It seemed as though at this point virtually all of the early momentum that the Indians had harvested after jumping out to an early 7-0 lead, had shifted to the Wildcats. Jacksonville took the opening kick off and marched 60 yards in nine plays to get on the board first when Jayden Boyd plunged in from two yards out with 8:28 to play in the first. Jesus Nunez drilled the PAT, giving the Tribe a 7-0 lead.
Although the Wildcats took a 40-14 lead into the locker room at halftime, Jacksonville gave its fans something to get excited about on its next-to-last possession of the opening half. That's when quarterback Ryan McCown hooked up with Devin McCuin for a 92-yard touchdown strike that came with 4:10 to go in the opening half and cut the 'Cat advantage to 33-14.
Whitehouse answered by scoring with 1:20 left in the first half when Braylen Jackson caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Green, which culminated an 8-play, 66-yard drive. That score allowed the 'Cats to extend their lead to 40-14 at the break.
Jacksonville's final points came via a 15-yard touchdown pass from McCown to Jermaine Taylor that came with 9:04 left in the contest.
Green had a big night for Whitehouse. He went 16-26-0 for 259 yards and three touchdown passes and scored on rushes of 12 and 19 yards, respectively.
Hall carried 11 times for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns by ground.
Whitehouse rolled up 412 total yards — 259 pass, 153 run.
McCown completed 7-of-17 attempts for 189 yards. He tossed a pair of scoring strikes and threw one interception.
Boyd carried nine times for 33 yards and Kennedy rushed four times for 28 yards.
McCuin led Jacksonville with three catches for 127 yards.
The Indians finished with 312 total yards (189 pass, 123 run).
The Tribe will be back at the Tomato Bowl next Friday when they welcome the Crandall Pirates (2-0) to town. Crandall knocked off Kaufman 45-10 on Friday.
