Staci Whitehead to bring the complete package to Lady Jaguars

The Jacksonville College women's basketball team can scratch off an all-state player, who exemplifies Christian values and excels academically, off of their wish list.
On Thursday morning Staci Whitehead of LaPoyner High School signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at Jacksonville College.
The signing took place at the Nichols-Corley Gymnasium in LaRue and was held in front of family, teammates and members of the LaPoyner staff.
Whitehead has a 4.0 grade point average and will join the Lady Jaguars in time for the 2021-22 season.
James Young, LaPoyner Independent School District Superintendent, said that Whitehead is a very intelligent young lady that is popular among her peers.
He went on to say that Whitehead volunteers in the school office and is very responsible and dependable and is someone that he believes “will go far in life.”
On the court, Whitehead averages 24 points and eight rebounds a game.
She has earned Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region and All-State honors as a member of the Class 2A state powerhouse Lady Flyer team.
Whitehead, who has dreams of being a lawyer one day, has also garnered the District Most Valuable Player Award and Newcomer of the Year lauds.
“(Staci) is one of the best basketball players that we have around here,” Jammie Maze, LaPoyner Head Girl's Basketball Coach, said. “(She) deserves everything she will get.”
JC head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson was present for the signing.
He said that there are several things that he likes about Whitehead.
“We are excited to welcome Staci to our Lady Jaguar family for the fall of 2021,” Henson said. “Her basketball and academic accolades speak for themselves, but I am most impressed with her humility and work ethic to improve.”
Henson added that his latest signee checks all the boxes when it comes to being the type of individual and player that the Lady Jags are looking for.
“Adding Staci and her family from a local LaPoyner High School to our program is another awesome step in us creating something special in taking this program in the right direction with quality student-athletes, on and off the court,” he said.
Henson said Whitehead is a guard that can play point, the two, and perhaps even the three position.
