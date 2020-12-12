Staci Whitehead to bring the complete package to Lady Jaguars

Staci Whitehead, an all-state award winner from LaPoyner High School in LaRue, is pictured (seated center) along side her parents Stacy and Alicia Whitehead during a signing ceremony that took place on Thursday. Whitehead signed with Jacksonville College. Standing, from left are JC head women's basketball coach Caleb Henson, family members Dijuan Whitehead, Porsha Whitehead and Octavius Greer, along with LaPoyner head girl's basketball coach Jammie Maze and his assistant, Brad Lowrey.