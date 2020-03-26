Startin' out young: Alto pair rank in top 10 in PRCA Texas Circuit standings

ALTO — Alto High School students Logan Cook and Kolt Dement often spend their weekends competing against some of the top rodeo stars on the circuit.
Cook is a saddle bronc rider.
In saddle bronc riding, a rider must stay on a horse for eight seconds without touching the horse with his free hand.
In addition, on the first jump out of the chute, the heal of the riders' boot must be in contact with the horse above the point of the shoulders, before the horses' front legs hit the ground.
Cook currently ranks sixth in earnings ($2,979.60) in the Texas Circuit standings.
Dement's sport of choice is bareback riding.
The sport requires a cowboy to ride a bucking horse, with one hand holding onto a handle-like device attached to a leather rigging that contains holders for the riders' feet. The cowboys' free hand can't touch the animal and the rider must stay on for eight seconds to earn a score.
Dement ranks tenth in the Texas Circuit standings, with winnings totaling $1,749.90.
