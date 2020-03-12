State basketball tournament halted by UIL

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has announced the suspension of its boy's basketball championships effective at the conclusion of the Class 3A session on Thursday.
This is a result of growing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed games will be issued full refunds at point of sale or from the school they purchased their tickets from. Fans who purchased All Tournament tickets will be issued a full refund.
“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”
The championships were to run through Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
