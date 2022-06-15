State champion sprinter inks with Jacksonville College

Jacksonville College head track and field coach Kirby Shepherd has been busy signing sprinters that will be joining join the school's track teams later this summer.
Highlighting the list of signees is La'Tavion Mayo, who won the UIL, Class A state championship in the 100 meter sprint last month in Austin.
Mayo, a recent Burkeville High School graduate, is projected to compete in the 100 and 200 meter events at JC.
Also coming aboard the Jaguar team are versatile sprint specialists Aderian Gee and Christian Cobb, both from Dallas Life Oak Cliff High School.
Shepard has also signed Center High School-product Americus Sparks for the JC women's track team.
