BULLARD — Bullard remained in first place in district after cruising past Kilgore, 3-0, on Tuesday evening at Panther Gymnasium.
Emily Bochow slammed down 13 kills to go along with four blocks for Bullard (22-9, 8-1), while Olivia Anderson was credited with eight kills and eight digs.
Other Lady Panthers to give a good account were Taylor Clark (25 assists, 5 digs) and Gracie O'Bannon, who finished up with five digs and three assists.
Bullard continues its homestand at 4:30 p.m. Friday when Cumberland Academy comes to town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.