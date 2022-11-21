State-ranked Lady Guard top Galcats, 28-17

MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Brook Hill celebrated its first-ever state ranking by going out and defeating Mount Enterprise, 28-17, on Monday afternoon.
Earlier Monday it was revealed that the Lady Guard are ranked No. 9 in the state in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A Private School Poll.
Monday's victory was Brook Hill's eighth in-a-row, and comes on the heels of the Lady Guard winning the championship of the Athens Christian Prep Lady Storm Tournament over the weekend.
In its win over Mt. Enterprise, Brook Hill outscored the Galcats 17-6 in the second half to break an 11-11 halftime tie.
Sophomore Karmen Miller finished with a team-high nine points.
Lila Morris and Mylee Booth scored six points each, Remy Tonroy added three, as did Julianne Mize, with Bethany Lavender completing the scoring by adding one point.
The Lady Guard will take a few days off to observes the Thanksgiving holiday and will return to the court on Tuesday, Nov. 29 by entertaining Athens Christian Prep at 5 p.m.
