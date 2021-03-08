State-ranked-Lady Tigers improve to 8-1

Troup, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 3A, garnered wins over Malakoff (4-1), Van (3-0) and Winnsboro (9-0) in the Troup Round Robin late last week.
Four Lady Tigers — Mia Beason, Lindsay Davis, Jessie Minnix and Sarah Neel — earned places on the All-Tournament team.
The Lady Tigers will be looking to go 2-0 in conference play by hosting Harleton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Lyndsay Davis and Jessie Minnix are currently leading Troup at the plate. Each is hitting .579. Minnix has driven in eight runs while Davis has gone yard twice and has driven in nine.
Tara Wells is batting .300 and has five RBI for the season.
Beason, while hitting at a .444 clip, has racked up three home runs and has driven in 16 runs.
Davis is 7-1 with an 0.23 earned run average in the circle. She has allowed just four hits in 30 innings pitch thus far. She has struck out 80 and has walked eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.