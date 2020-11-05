Stephen F. Austin men picked to win SLC crown

FRISCO, Texas – The annual Southland Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Wednesday afternoon, and the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin were chosen by coaches around the league as the consensus pick to win the conference title in 2020-21. SFA garnered a total of 278 votes in the poll along with 17 of the 26 total first-place votes eligible in the poll, which consulted each of the league's head coaches and sports information directors.
Abilene Christian was chosen as runners-up in the poll with 254 votes (three first-place). Sam Houston State, who received a total of 216 votes, was tabbed to finish third. Nicholls was chosen in fourth with 209 votes (one first-place tally), followed by Lamar (199-three first-place votes) to round out the top five. McNeese garnered two first-place votes on its way to 177 total votes in sixth, followed by Central Arkansas in seventh with 153. New Orleans (8th-132), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9th-131), and Northwestern State (10th-123) were picked to fill out the rest of the top 10, while Southeastern Louisiana, UIW and Houston Baptist rounded out the poll, in order.
Representing SFA on the Preseason All-Conference Team release in conjunction with the Preseason Coaches Poll was a pair of Lumberjack returners. Senior Gavin Kensmil was a First Team selection, while classmate Roti Ware was chosen as a Second Team selection.
The 'Jacks are scheduled to open the season on Nov. 25 by taking on Rhode Island at Bubbleville, which will take place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
SFA's first home game will be on Dec. 2 when Hardin Simmons treks to Nacogdoches.
