Stillwater Regional: Hagan Smith earns a save in Arkansas's victory over Okla. St.

HAGAN SMITH

 Courtesy photo

STILLWATER- Arkansas sewed up the Stillwater Regional Championship on Monday by defeating Oklahoma State, 7-3.

Hagan Smith, a true freshman from Bullard, pitched the final-two innings for the Razorbacks and earned a save.

He didn't allow a run, or a hit, struck out four and walked one.

Arkansas (41-19) advances to take on North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, which gets under way at noon on Sunday.

Oklahoma State ends the year with a 42-22 record.

