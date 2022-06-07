Stillwater Regional: Hagan Smith earns a save in Arkansas's victory over Okla. St.

STILLWATER- Arkansas sewed up the Stillwater Regional Championship on Monday by defeating Oklahoma State, 7-3.
Hagan Smith, a true freshman from Bullard, pitched the final-two innings for the Razorbacks and earned a save.
He didn't allow a run, or a hit, struck out four and walked one.
Arkansas (41-19) advances to take on North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, which gets under way at noon on Sunday.
Oklahoma State ends the year with a 42-22 record.
