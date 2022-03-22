Storms force most (but not all) baseball/softball games to be delayed

Most of the baseball/softball scheduled to be played on Tuesday have been pushed back to later in the week due to the deluge of rain that has fallen in the East Texas region in the past 24 hours.
Jacksonville baseball and softball teams will be in action tonight.
The Indian base ball team will take on Tyler High at 5 p.m. (JV) and at 7 p.m. (varsity). However, the game has been moved from Jacksonville to the Tyler Legacy baseball field located on the Tyler Legacy (not Tyler High) campus.
Fightin' Maiden softball's schedule has not been impacted by the wet conditions, as the team is scheduled to play at Whitehouse, where there is an artificial playing surface.
Listed below are the new dates, and times for games that have been postponed from Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Apple Springs at Alto, 4:30 p.m., Sat.
Arp at Troup, 7 p.m., Wed.
Rusk at Brook Hill, 7 p.m., Thur.
SOFTBALL
Cushing at Alto, 5 p.m., Wed.
Henderson at Bullard, 7 p.m., Wed.
Arp at Troup, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
