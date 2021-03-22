STRIKE OUT QUEEN: Davis fans 26, Troup stops WR in 9

Lindsay Davis turned in a gritty performance from the pitching circle at Lady Tiger Field on Friday night, as Troup got past West Rusk 1-0 in nine innings to take sole possession of first place in the district standings.
The Lady Tigers (13-2, 5-0) are now a game ahead of second-place West Rusk (9-3, 4-1).
Davis, a junior, had her pitches working to near perfection as she struck out 26 of the 29 Lady Raiders that she faced.
Davis allowed just one hit and didn't walk a batter.
Troup collected five hits (all singles) in the game.
Jessie Minnix and Davis had two hits apiece and Karsyn Williamson had one.
Troup will continue league play by making the short trip up to Arp on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.