Strong defensive play enables No. 11 Bullard to cool off Chapel Hill, 2-0

BULLARD — Bullard's goal of winning a district championship is alive and well after the Lady Panthers handed Chapel Hill a 2-0 defeat on Monday at Panther Stadium.
It was the Lady Bulldogs' first district loss and their first defeat in their last-nine games.
Lady Panther head coach Tiffany Cooksey said the game was “very nerve racking” and that she appreciated the strong will to do whatever was needed to win that her team displayed.
“Our girls played with a lot of heart this evening and showed that they were willing to fight to the end to try and achieve their goal of being district champs,” she said. “We are one more step closer but know we have to take one game at a time.. we have four more games ahead of us, just two school weeks shy of finishing district play.”
In four meetings against the Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 8-1) over the past two seasons, Cooksey said that this was the first time that No. 11-ranked Bullard (15-2-1, 7-1) has defeated Chapel Hill.
Neither team was able to score in the first half, but that quickly changed in the final period.
After a Lady Bulldog was whistled for a hand ball infraction in the box, Bullard got on the scoreboard just a couple of minutes into the second half when Jaden Jeter, a junior, delivered a powerful ground shot that she tucked inside the left post and into the back of the net.
“That was THE biggest moment of the season, as the whole crowd and players erupted,” Cooksey said.
A back-and for match unfolded afterwards, with Cooksey recognizing sophomore defender Maddison Cummings for her top shelf play against the formidable Chapel Hill attack.
The Lady Panthers added a goal when freshman forward Addy Cummings scored on a header, following a well placed ball by Elizabeth Conner on a throw in.
Conner's throw sailed over the heads of the Chapel Hill defenders before Addy Cummings was able to get her head on the ball.
Cooksey said that the Lady Panther defenders deserved a lot of credit for holding Chapel Hill scoreless.
“Our defense worked hard to get he shutout, not allowing many dangerous opportunities from a tough Chapel Hill team,” Cooksey said.
Defensive players contributing to the shut out were Chloe Howard, Madeline Carlile, Ana Morales, Tatum Rigsby, Katelynn Henics, Maddison Cummings and goal keeper, Emily Clark.
