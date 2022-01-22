Strong first half enables Tiger to beat Wildcats, 46-35

HARLETON — Troup earned a big road win on Friday night by going into Harlton and defeating the Wildcats, 46-35.
The Tigers (17-9, 3-4) fired on all cylinders in the first half and were able to take a 25-13 lead into the dressing room at the break.
Troup went on to lead 29-22 going into the fourth period.
Bracey Cover and Logan Womack tossed in 16 and 13 points, respectively with each sinking a pair of treys for the Tigers.
Colby Turner knocked in seven points for the Maroon and White and Trae Davis canned six points.
Troup also earned the “W” in the junior varsity game, winning 24-17.
It's back on the road on Tuesday for the Tigers when they are scheduled to travel to Tatum. Tip-off is slated for 6:15 p.m.
