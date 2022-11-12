Strong second half effort gives Hooks a 34-14 win over Troup

ORE CITY - Hooks cobbled together a strong second half to turn back Troup, 34-14, in a Class 3A-II Bi-district game that was played in a light rain, with a gusty north wind added in, at Ore City's Rebel Stadium on Friday evening.
The Hornets (9-2) took the opening kick off of the second half and drove 87 yards in nine plays with the march capped off with Keyshawn Walls catching a 39-yard scoring strike from Trip Baysinger. The score and point after touchdown broke what had been a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Hooks led the rest of the game.
Baysinger went on to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass and scored on 1-yard run as the District 7-4A-II champions shut out the Tigers 20-0 in the final 24:00 of play.
The Tigers were not able to generate much offense in the second half, with two Tiger drives having been stopped by way of interceptions.
The two teams played on even terms in the first half.
Troup's scores came on a a pair of touchdown runs by Kevin Pierce, with Dustin Austin booting in both of the point after touchdown tries.
Although Troup had two drives stall out inside the Red Zone in the first quarter, the Tigers did a nice job of mixing their plays up.
Defensive leaders for Troup included JB Lydia, Tucker Howell and Pierce.
Troup, the fourth place team in its district, wraps up the season with a 6-5 record.
