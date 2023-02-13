Strong second half effort propels Jefferson to a win over Troup

TROUP - Jefferson used a strong closing effort to defeat Troup, 59-49, on Monday night at Tiger Gymnasium, in what was the regular season finale for both clubs.
The Bulldogs (22-6, 10-2) outscored Troup (17-15, 5-7) to secure the win.
Troup's Trae Davis led all players with 25 points, while Carson Davenport pitched in 10.
The Bulldogs' leading scorer was Anthony Flenoury, who tossed in 16 points.
Troup downed Jefferson, 45-24, in the junior varsity game.
