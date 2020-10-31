Strong second half surge sends Marshall past Indians, 42-21

Marshall pulled away from Jacksonville in the second half and went on to beat Tribe 42-21 at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
Both teams are now 1-1 in District 9-5A-II play, with Marshall's overall record being 3-2 while the Indians slipped to 1-4.
Jacksonville didn't have an answer for the potent Maverick rushing attack that was led by Dominique Williams. Williams rushed for 193 yards on 18 carries (10.7 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns, while only playing three quarters.
As a team the Mavs rushed for 283 total yards.
The first 14:00 minutes of the game were played on fairly even terms, Marshall then scored 21-consecutive points to move in front 35-14 with 1:27 to go in the third quarter.
The Mavs led 21-14 at halftime.
A key turning point in the game late in the first half.
With the score tied 14-14, Jacksonville started a drive from its own 16-yard line and made it all the way down inside the Marshall 1-yard in 19 plays, after Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater was stopped on a fourth-and goal from the one and a half yard line.
Hopes of forcing the Mavs to punt out of their end zone didn't materialize for Jacksonville after Demarcus Williams peeled off a run of 34 yards on the Mavs' third play from scrimmage.
Two plays later Dominique Williams took a delayed hand off and jetted into the end zone from 56 yards out, giving the Mavs a 21-14 lead with just under a minute left in the first half.
With 5:12 left in the third quarter Marshall called Dominique Williams' number again and he answered with a 32-yard scoring run from scrimmage that ballooned the Mav lead to 28-14.
Jacksonville finally was able to trim the Mav lead a bit when Karmelo Clayborne ran a sideline route and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from Clater that came with 6:29 left in the game. The touchdown sliced Marshall's advantage to 42-21.
Jacksonville got on the scoreboard first when Clater connected with Latrail Rivers for an 11-yard touchdown pass that came with 7:37 to go in the opening period.
Jose Solano added the point after touchdown, giving the home team an early 7-0 lead.
The Mavs answered by going 67 yards in 10 plays. The march ended when Demarcus Williams caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brent Burris, which tied the game up, 7-7.
Marshall ended up taking the lead for good, 14-7, when Lyrik Rawls picked off a Clater pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. The Mavs never looked back from that point.
Clater went 29-55-3 through the air for 315 yards and hurled three touchdown passes.
Clayborne led Jacksonville in receiving, with two catches for 91 yards.
Reserve Malikhi Williams was the top rusher for the Tribe. He gained 26-yards in four totes.
Jacksonville will travel to Pine Tree next week to take on the Pirates who are 2-0 in league play. Pine Tree prevailed over Nacogdoches, 34-7, on Friday.
Marshall is home to welcome Texas High (2-0 in district) in. Texas High routed Hallsville, 56-17 on Friday.
In other District 9-5A-II games that were played on Friday, Whitehouse outlasted Mount Pleasant, 33-21, and Pine Tree thumped Nacogdoches, 34-7.
Next Friday Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Pine Tree, Nacogdoches will make the long trip to Mount Pleasant, while Whitehouse plays at Hallsville and Texas High heads to Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.