Summer workouts continuing at JHS without a hitch

As the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to rise rapidly in Texas, forcing many schools to suspend their voluntary summer strength and conditioning programs, it has been business as usual at Jacksonville High School.
A check on Monday morning confirmed that there have been no COVID-19 issues since workouts began earlier this month.
Over the weekend, Hallsville and Groveton halted their summer workouts until mid July after a small number of student-athletes tested positive for the virus.
Last week the Dallas Independent School District suspended summer workouts for all of its schools. The decision will be revisited on July 6, according to published reports.
Jacksonville will have its dead week next week, with no workouts scheduled.
Sessions will resume on July 13.
