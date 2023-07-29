Summertime is shooting time for the Maidens' Trunijah Butler

On a quiet Thursday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium this week, Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden-junior Trunijah Butler reached a milestone.
Butler exceeded her goal of lofting 20,000 shots over the summer in a personal challenge to herself to improve her game prior to starting volleyball practice Monday.
“Shortly after our season ended last winter, Trunijah,, came up to me and said that she was not happy with her performance during the 2022-23 season, and that she wanted to do something about that,” Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “(Assistant coach) Cody (Schmitt) and I explained to Trunijah that the best thing she could do would be to get into the gym during the summer and focus on nothing but shooting the ball.”
Perhaps Butler was a bit tough on herself, as she earned a spot on the District 18-4A All-District (second team) last season.
“I set a 20,000-shot goal for myself,” Butler said. “What is more important than just the number of shots alone is being able to shoot good in games and have that confidence that it takes to succeed.”
Butler, who also is a member of the Maiden track and field team, that it really wasn’t as difficult as one would imagine in shooting so many shots in roughly the 10 weeks since classes ended for the 2022-23 school term.
“It’s not hard when you really want something,” Butler said. “I want to be a better player this season and I want my team to know that I will come through for them and make the shots.”
Butler said most of her work has been on 3-pointers, but that she has also launched plenty of shots from other places on the court.
“I have taken a whole lot of threes, but I have also worked on my mid-range shot, too,” Butler, who has been faithfully spending four days a week in the John A. Gym this summer, said.
Sharea Schmitt has also challenged Butler, who is quiet young lady, to be more vocal and more assertive, as she will be looked at as more of a team leader in the upcoming season.
“Trunijah (Butler) has started to come around already,” Schmitt said. “She wants to do this and I can already see a difference in her demeanor.”
Butler said that she is not one of those rah-rah, in-your-face type players and that sometimes in the past it has been hard for her to speak up.
“As a junior, I know that I need to talk more on the court in order to help my teammates out,” Butler said.
