Sunday is the last day to sign up for JYBA

Sunday is the final day for boys and girls to register for the Jacksonville Youth Basketball Association's upcoming season.

Sign ups will take place on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. at the Jacksonville Multi-Purpose Building (across from the Fieldhouse).

Following the close of the registration period, drafts will take place for each league.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, only coaches will be permitted inside the draft room this year.

Students should not attend registration or the draft.

For more information, text or call T. Lynn Nabi (972) 977-2764.

Coaches are asked to text Nabi to find out the time of the draft for their league.

UIL COVID-19 protocols will be followed for all events taking place on Jacksonville Independent School District property.

 

