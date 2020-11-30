Sure-hands Penson accounts for JHS Play of the Game

Tony Penson isn't always the first target that the Jacksonville Indian quarterbacks are looking for, but when the ole pigskin is tossed his way he usually is going to make a catch.
One of his catches in Friday's game against Whitehouse saw the junior make an incredible one-handed catch, worthy of the highlight reels.
His actions resulted in Penson making the Congratulations! Play of the Game, which is selected by the Jacksonville broadcast team following each game.
Penson was the leading receiver against the Wildcats, catching two passes for 55 yards, which included a 31-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Clater that put the Indians on the scoreboard first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.