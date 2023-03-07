T. Wells, Eason to represent Troup at state powerlifting championships

EUSTACE - Two Troup Lady Tiger powerlifters have qualified for the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Class 3A (Small school) championships.
The state meet for the classification will be held on March 16 (morning session) at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Tara Wells finished in third place at regionals in Eustace late last week, while Violet Eason came in fourth.
Both young ladies compete in the 148-pound weight classification.
Wells lifted a total of 860 lbs.(340 squat, 190 bench press, 330 deadlift) while Eason had success with 810 lbs. (330 squat, 170 bench, 310 deadlift).
