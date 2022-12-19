TABC hoops rankings: Tribe remain 15th in Class 4A

For the second-consecutive week the Jacksonville Indians are ranked No. 15 in the latest Texas Association Basketball Coaches Class 4a Poll.
The Tribe (12-3), won its only game last week, clobbering Kilgore, 61-41, on Friday evening at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Only one East Team is ranked higher than Jacksonville. Sulphur Springs' Wildcats checked in at No. 10 this week.
Bullard (14-3), now one of Jacksonville's district rivals, came in No. 21 this week.
The top three teams in Class 4A are Dallas Carter (13-2), Faith Family (13-0) and Wichita Falls-Hirschi (4-5).
