Tamia Tucker commits to Arlington Baptist

Jacksonville High School-product Tamia Tucker has committed to play basketball at Arlington Baptist University, according to JHS girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi.
ABU is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (Southwest Region, Division II).
The Lady Patriots, who are coached by Cliff McDaniel, posted a 23-5 record during the 2019-20 season and qualified for the national tournament.
Tucker earned District 16-5A All District (second team) last season.
Nabi said that Tucker is a very talented player, who got better and better throughout her high school playing days.
“Tamia is the most improved player that I have ever coached over a three-year period,” Nabi said. “She is a long athlete that plays on-the-ball defense with a presence.”
Nabi added that Tucker is an excellent rebounder, a player who has a nice mid ranger jumper, and that her style of play can be described as “high energy”.
ABU was founded in 1939 and is affiliated with the World Baptist Fellowship.
