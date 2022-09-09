TAPPS 4A-2 Volleyball: Prince of Peace defeats Brook Hill in 3

BULLARD - Carrollton Prince of Peace showed why it is one of the favorites to win the TAPPS 4A-2 district title on Thursday night at Herrington Gymnasium when it defeated Brook Hill 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-16).
The Lady Lions moved to 16-4-1, 2-0 with the triumph. Brook Hill is 0-2 in conference play.
Ella Hardee had five kills, nine digs and an ace for the Lady Guard while Gracie Dawson pitched in a kill, six digs and an ace.
Blair Brister came away with three kills, an ace and three digs.
Contributing 10 assists and three digs for the Lady Guard was Cassidy Clark.
Brook Hill will be back on the court on Tuesday when it travels to Dallas Covenant for a 6:30 p.m. match.
