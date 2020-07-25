TAPPS allows its schools to add 2 more football games

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, which includes The Brook Hill School in Bullard, modified its fall plan for football on Thursday by allowing its members to play up to eight football games this season, as opposed to six that was announced on July 16.
The move will assure teams that are in an eight team district to be able to play all district foes.
The first regular season game can now take place on Sept. 24-26, a week earlier than before and the regular season has been extended a week, until Nov. 10-12.
The state championship games have been pushed back from Dec. 3-5 until Dec. 10-12.
The first padded practice date is Sept. 11.
Schools may have one scrimmage game between Sept. 17-19.
