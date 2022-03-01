TAPPS Baseball: Brook Hill stymies Ft. Worth Christian, 9-2

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Brook Hill batters exploded for 11 hits to thump Fort Worth Christian, 9-2, on Friday night in North Richland Hills.
The Guard, who moved to 9-2 with the triumph, were led at the plate by Finn Kalyala who slammed two triples to go along with a single and a run batted in.
Cade Chesley had two hits, including a double and a run batted in, while Jabin Moore went 2-3 at the plate and drove in three runs.
Dylan Moore doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Guard and Grayson Murry stroked a two base knock and drove in one run.
Earning the win on the mound for the Guard was Dorian Reyes, who pitched five innings and gave up one run, which was earned, on five hits. Reyes fanned five and walked two.
Andrew Sims and Landon Mattox pitched an inning apiece in relief. Mattox struck out two and Sims one.
Brook Hill led 5-0 after four innings of play and added four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.