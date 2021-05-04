TAPPS Baseball: Brook Hill upset by Emory/Weiner in Area round

BULLARD — Brook Hill's post season came to an early end on Monday when Houston Emory/Weiner School upset the Guard, 6-2, in a TAPPS Class 5A Area game that took place in Bullard.
Brook Hill, the District 2-5A champions, end the year with a 17-6 record.
The Jaguars, who finished in fifth place in District 4-5A, will play either Grapevine Faith Christian or McKinney Christian in the Area round later this week.
The Jags lead 4-0 after three complete before the Guard managed to get two runs back in the bottom of the fourth.
Max Roffwarg scored on a single by Conner Diffey in the third inning, which turned out to be the game winning run for the Jags
That's where things stood until Emory/Weiner plated two men in the top of the seventh.
The Guard were held to just four hits in the game; singles by Carson Richards, Cade Chesley, Tanner French and Finn Kalyala.
Brook Hill left eight men on base compared to the Jags stranding four base runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.