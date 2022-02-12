TAPPS Baseball: Guard power past Grapevine Faith, 11-1

DALLAS — Dorian Reyes and Ashton Alexander combined on a 2-hitter in Brook Hill's 11-1 victory over Grapevine Faith on Saturday afternoon in the Prestonwood Christian Tournament.
The Guard are now 3-0.
Although Grapevine Faith scored first, plating a runner in the bottom of the first inning, it was Brook Hill that scored 11-unanswered runs to coast to victory.
Reyes allowed one hit and an unearned run while striking out one and walking one.
Alexander also gave up a single in working the final three innings while fanning a trio of Lions and not issuing a walk.
David Mason and David Sims each went 2-2 with a run batted in for the winners.
Landon Mattox singled and drove in three of the Brook Hill runs.
Brook Hill's Andrew Sims and Finn Kalyala each had a base hit and a RBI.
The game was called after five innings of play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.