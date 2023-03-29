TAPPS Baseball: McKinney Christian hands Brook Hill first district loss

BULLARD - McKinney Christian scored the winning ruin in the top of the eighth inning to get past Brook Hill 3-2 on Tuesday in Bullard.
The loss was the Guard's first district defeat of the season, while the Mustangs remained perfect in loop play.
Brook Hill now stands 13-4, 3-1, and McKinney Christian owns a 9-8, 5-0 worksheet.
Dylan Sims belted a home run and a double and drove in a run for the Guard.
Southpaw Cade Chesley gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits over six innings of work. He struck out nine and walked three.
Jabin Moore, pitching in a relief role, suffered the loss for the Guard.
The two teams will go at it again at 4:30 p.m. on Friday on the Mustangs' home field.
