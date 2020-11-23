TAPPS Bi-district: Brook Hill to visit Grapevine Faith Christian

Brook Hill will begin its post season adventure at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the Guard travel to Grapevine Faith Christian.
The TAPPS Division II bi-district fray will be played at Ford Field (730 E. Worth St., Grapevine).
Brook Hill (5-3), coached by Scott Ryle, is the third-place team out of District 2, while the Lions (4-3) came in second in District 1.
The winner between the Guard and the Lions will advance to take on either Dallas Christian or Frisco Legacy Christian late next week.
Coram Deo was a common opponent of both Brook Hill and Faith Christian.
On Oct. 9 the Guard downed Coram Deo, 21-9. The following week Faith Christian polished off Coram Deo, 45-31.
Faith Christian stays pretty balanced and averages 170 yards per game rushing and 157 yards per game vis the air.
The Guard will have to keep Lion running back Mark Saunders in check. The 5'-11”, 170-pound speedster has rushed for 763 yards in 113 totes (6.8 yards per carry) this season. Saunders has seven rushing touchdowns in the Lions' seven games.
