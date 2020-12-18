TAPPS Boy's Hoops: Undefeated Brook Hill ranked No. 5 in state

Brook Hill is ranked No. 5 in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS Class 5A basketball poll.
The Guard are 5-0 on the year and are scheduled to travel to West Rusk for a 2:15 p.m. game on Friday.
The Guard will roll out the red carpet for the Rams of Joaquin at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
The Woodlands Christian Academy (9-1) sit atop the Class 5A poll, followed by San Antonio-St. Mary's Hall (8-0), McKinney Christian (10-0) and Fort Worth Christian (7-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.