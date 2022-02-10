TAPPS District 2-5A Tournament: Brook Hill runs away from Grace

TYLER - Brook Hill lowered the boom on Grace Community School, winning by a 62-28 margin in the first round of the TAPPS 2-5A Tournament.
The Guard (26-6, 5-2) led comfortably, 31-9, at the half. Brook Hill had two men to finish in double figures. Jakub Dluzewski knocked in 18 points to go along with four rebounds and Brady Callens went of for 13 points. Noah Langemeier and Grayson Murry added none points apiece.
Herman Herder-Conde was the Guard's leading rebounder, with 10.
Brook Hill advances to play Dallas Christian in the second round. That game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Grace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.