BULLARD - Brook Hill needed just four innings to post a 16-0 triumph over All Saints on Wednesday night in Bullard.
The game was originally scheduled to be played last Friday, but inclement weather forced the postponement.
Brook Hill continues to be one of the hottest teams in East Texas, having won 10 of its last 11 games.
The Guard (17-4, 7-1) set the tone from the start by plating eight runners in the first inning.
Cade Chesley and David Sims went 2-2 at the plate for the winners while Dylan Malone homered and knocked in four runs. Sims also drove in a run.
Jabin Moore stroked a double and collected three RBI.
Other offensive leaders for the Guard included Samuel Williams and Andrew Sims, who each had a base hit and two RBI.
Brook Hill will continue conference play by visiting Dallas Covenant on Friday.
The Guard will be back home on Saturday when they are scheduled to entertain Brownsboro at 2 p.m.
